From Mother Jones, here are the top ten Republican accomplishments of 2017 so far. What Trump has done (and mostly not done) from his first 100 days agenda. Why the Trump agenda is moving slowly: The Republicans' wonk gap. Trump says he's deliberately refusing to fill hundreds of top agency jobs. Trump's budget plan depends on wholly unrealistic cuts to the rest of government. Why Trump can't make a deal: Trump was supposed to be great at making deals — what happened? We no longer have three branches of government. Donald Trump and Paul Ryan's Phony War: "Trumpism" is mainly a post hoc attempt to build an intellectual edifice around a race-baiting demagogue — since it did not spring from any serious analysis, it has mostly grabbed onto ideas that were already lying around the conservative movement. William E. Scheuerman on the real reason the GOP made peace with Trump: The GOP's anti-democratic fetish runs deep.

Does Stephen Miller speak for Trump, or vice versa? The 31-year-old is a driving force behind the White House's policies. Trump faces a huge problem, and Bannon's con-artistry cannot make it disappear. Timothy Denevi on the dark, Orwellian power of Steve Bannon, on display at CPAC. The failure of pro-Trump intellectualism: The new American Affairs journal whitewashes the president's politics and aims to hoodwink elite conservatives into believing that he's just like them.