Stewart L. Brown (Florida State): Mutual Funds and the Regulatory Capture of the SEC. Eric A. Posner (Chicago) and Fiona M. Scott and E. Glen Weyl (Yale): A Proposal to Limit the Anti-Competitive Power of Institutional Investors (and more). David J. Reiss (Brooklyn): Gorsuch, CFPB and Future of the Administrative State. The GOP is looking to fire one of the few adversaries of Wall Street who's slated to stay in power. Republicans are moving to get rid of rules that limit overdraft fees: The big winner will be a prepaid debit card company that has spent generously in Washington in recent years. Miklos Dietz, Vinayak HV, and Gillian Lee on bracing for seven critical changes as fintech matures.

The champions of the 401(k) lament the revolution they started: The dominant vehicle for retirement savings has fallen short of its early backers' rosy expectations; longer life spans, high fees and stock-market declines. Six in 10 Americans don't have $500 in savings. The 10 most important things about personal finance that you must know.