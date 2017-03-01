From the Congressional Research Service, a report on U.S. Restrictions on Relations with Burma. Brooke Chambers and Miray Philips on the silence surrounding the Rohingya. Aung San Suu Kyi can't, or won't, rein in Burma's army: Her inability or unwillingness to stand up for persecuted Rohingya Muslims against the Burmese military has chilling implications. Is this the real Aung San Suu Kyi? The Nobel laureate has shocked the world by failing to speak up for persecuted minorities. Press freedom in Burma is under attack again — and Aung San Suu Kyi isn't doing anything about it. From LARB, a review essay on Burma by Sebastian Strangio.