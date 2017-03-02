From Scientific American, STEM education is vital — but not at the expense of the humanities. Fritz Breithaupt on designing a lab in the humanities. What is the Western canon good for? Adam Kotsko wonders. The changing monograph market: A study suggests university presses are publishing fewer books in the humanities — experts say the publishing industry is facing more significant changes. The great shame of our profession: Kevin Birmingham on how the humanities survive on exploitation. Liberal arts college students are getting less artsy: At colleges proud of attracting students who want a broad-based, non-vocational education, numbers of majors in arts and humanities are falling.