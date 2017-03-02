From Boston Review, a forum on Islam: For too long we have acquiesced to Islamophobic government policies — the cost of our silence is now clear (and responses). Undoing Islamophobia: Hussein Ibish on the moment is ripe to reverse anti-Muslim narratives. How Geert Wilders became America's favorite Islamophobe: For years, the Dutch populist quietly built ties to fringes of the Republican party — now he's got friends in the White House. Terrorism advisor Sebastian Gorka won't say whether the Trump administration believes Islam is a religion. Four mosques have burned in seven weeks — leaving many Muslims and advocates stunned.

De-Muslimization: Rafia Zakaria on flying while Muslim after the travel ban. Trump's "Muslim ban" is about to make a comeback — here's what's really driving it. The White House is undermining its own case for the urgency of a travel ban. White House drops the pretense on the politics of Trump's Muslim ban (and more).