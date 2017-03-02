Waheed Hussain (Toronto): Why Care Should We Care About Competition? Peter Turchin on a quantitative prediction for political violence in the 2020s. James Comey had better treat Donald Trump just like he treated Hillary Clinton: He owes the country a public accounting of whatever his FBI agents find (and more). Why Trump's latest attack on the FDA was total nonsense. Uber case could be a watershed for women in tech. The high cost of cheap labor: There's a crisis brewing in our fields, and it's about to get much, much worse. Cory Doctorow on three kinds of propaganda, and what to do about them. Crispin Sartwell on Richard Rorty: Half Iggy Pop, half Rene Descartes. Far from Brooklyn, Iraq's hipsters declare war on poor dress sense.

Where in the world is Secretary of State Rex Tillerson? Julia Ioffe on the state of Trump's State Department: Anxiety and listless days as a foreign-policy bureaucracy confronts the possibility of radical change. Trump's proposal to gut the State Department runs into GOP buzzsaw.