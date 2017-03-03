Luisa Marin (Twente): The EU's Approach to the Current Refugee Crisis, between Strengthening of External Borders and the Slow Emergence of Solidarity. An excerpt from No Borders: The Politics of Immigration Control and Resistance by Natasha King (and more and more). Blerina Kellezi and Mary Bosworth (Oxford): Mental Health, Suicidal Thoughts and Self-Harm Inside Immigration Detention. Daniel Gross on the awkward attempt to find comedy in the refugee crisis. The refugee crisis is remaking European cities: The sudden arrival of millions of people has spurred architects to develop innovative approaches to affordable housing.