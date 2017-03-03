"We're the new counterculture": The new campus radicals quietly voted for Trump — and they want you to stop whining about it. On campus, Trump fans say they need "safe spaces". Aaron Hanlon on advice for conservative students. The Ivory Trump Tower: Rebecca Schuman on what Trump means for higher education. Kate Aronoff on how colleges and universities are defying Trump. Under conditions of uncertainty, how do we identify the line between panicked overreaction and responsible preparation? Justin Weinberg on the Anti-authoritarian Academic Code of Conduct. Canadian campuses see an alarming rise in right-wing populism.
Sanctuary campus: Alexandra Delano on resistance and protection within and beyond the university. Trumpism poses the most dire threat to academic freedom in recent memory. Leon Botstein on why American universities must take a stand. "Academics, if you have tenure, use it. What we are seeing is suppression of the very foundation of our institutions and country. Speak out". A Message to the President: The following letter by forty-eight US university presidents and chancellors was sent to President Trump on February 2, 2017.