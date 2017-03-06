From the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Review, a special issue: "Does College Level the Playing Field? Racial and Ethnic Differences in Family Wealth Among College-Educated Families". Yuvraj Joshi (Yale): Bakke to the Future: Affirmative Action After Fisher; and Measuring Diversity. Steven W. Bender (Seattle): Campus Racial Unrest and the Diversity Bargain. Making top colleges more diverse is not about replacing students of one race with students of another — it's about enrolling more working-class students of all races. Meritocratic myths: Elite universities don't offer poor and working-class students class mobility — they maintain a rigid class hierarchy. David Leonhardt on America's great working-class colleges.