From TPM, Josh Marshall on the innocent explanation of the Trump/Russia story (and part 2). Trump's critics are letting the bigger Russia story slide. On Trump's wiretap allegations, White House's defenses don't add up. GOP strategist drops some reality: If Obama wanted to get Trump, he'd have leaked his tax returns. "Trump has shown more outrage over the false charge that Obama 'attacked' US democracy than the accurate charge that Putin did". Donald Trump is the perpetrator of McCarthyism, not the victim of it — and the main way that the two men differ should not come as comfort: It is that McCarthy was a senator and an insurgent within his party, and Trump is the president who commands his.

With Trump's most outlandish conspiracy theories, it's often difficult to discern whether the president is selling snake oil or imbibing it. Trump knows the feds are closing in on him: The president's recent tweets aren't just conspiratorial gibberish — they're the erratic ravings of a guilty conscience. Lauren C. Williams on what Trump can do about surveillance if he really wants to. This is ridiculous: "The President is in essence demanding Congress investigate him". Trump has royally screwed Congressional Republicans: His unfounded claim that Obama wiretapped his phones is forcing the GOP to do exactly what it tried to avoid.

Are tax cuts and Obamacare really worth so much to Republicans that they're OK with having this ignorant, short-tempered child in the White House for the next four years?