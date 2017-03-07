Margo Schlanger (Michigan): The Constitutional Law of Incarceration, Reconfigured. Melissa Hamilton (Houston): Extreme Prison Sentences: Legal and Normative Consequences. Judith Lichtenberg on how US prisons violate three principles of criminal justice. Michael Tonry (Minnesota): Making American Sentencing Just, Humane, and Effective. Priyanka Kumar reviews From the War on Poverty to the War on Crime: The Making of Mass Incarceration in America by Elizabeth Hinton. Shon Hopwood reviews Caught: The Prison State and the Lockdown of American Politics by Marie Gottschalk (and more).

Mass incarceration doesn't do much to fight crime — but it costs an absurd $182 billion a year. The true cost of mass incarceration exceeds $1 trillion. Lauren-Brooke Eisen and Inimai Chettiar on how 39% of prisoners should not be in prison. This cruel new policy makes it near impossible for kids to see their incarcerated parents. Scholars behind bars: Jonathan Zimmerman reviews College in Prison: Reading in an Age of Mass Incarceration by Daniel Karpowitz and Liberating Minds: The Case for College in Prison by Ellen Condliffe Lagemann.

The prisoner dilemma: Holly Harris on ending America's incarceration epidemic. All criminal justice reform is local: Donald Trump's election ends hopes for federal action to reduce mass incarceration — but the real problem, and therefore the solution, lies with local prosecutors.