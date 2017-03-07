From the Journal for the History of Analytical Philosophy, a special issue on Women in Early Analytic Philosophy. Joel Katzav (Queensland) and (EUT): On the Emergence of American Analytic Philosophy. Christof Rapp (Munich): The Liaison between Analytic and Ancient Philosophy and Its Consequences. Joachim Horvath (Cologne): Philosophical Analysis: The Concept Grounding View. From Daily Nous, a look at the "analytic co-opting" and death of the continental tradition: "The trend over the past couple of decades for philosophers who work in an analytic style to take up the figures and topics on which Continental philosophers had written".