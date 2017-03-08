Alex Sager (Portland State): The Trump Presidency and the Ethics of Resistance. Punching Nazis in the face: A philosopher makes the case for violent resistance. Adrian Bonenberger on why the Left must organize for violence. This spring, America is going on strike against Trump. Tea party parallel: There's a national surge of anti-Donald Trump protests, boycotts and actions, but liberals are taking aim at a different target — their own party. Democratic war room expands with plans to scrutinize hundreds and hundreds of Trump appointees. Ruy Teixeira on how things look bleak for liberals now — but they'll beat Trump in the end.