Christopher P. Long (Michigan State): Who Let the Dogs Out? Tracking the Philosophical Life among the Wolves and Dogs of the Republic. From the Journal of Practical Ethics, an interview with Peter Singer. What is it like to be a philosopher? Clifford Sosis interviews Jenny Saul. How should we interpret dead philosophers? Tom Stern on the problem with the principle of charity. David Wallace on a broad conception of philosophical skills. Joseph Heath on adversarialism in philosophy: A defence. Newcomb's problem divides philosophers — which side are you on? Philosophy in the time of Charles Koch: David V. Johnson on the University of Arizona's Center for the Philosophy of Freedom. Skye Cleary interviews Corey Mohler, creator of Existential Comics.