The inaugural issue of Dignity: A Journal on Sexual Exploitation and Violence is out. Ian Bremmer on 5 global scandals that have nothing to do with Donald Trump. South Korea's president was impeached, North Korea is increasingly threatening — here's what you need to know. Dutch, Turkey escalate diplomatic tit-for-tat over rally dispute. Rep. Steve King: "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies". Colin Dickey reviews The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit by Michael Finkel. How the pursuit of knowledge for its own sake has shown itself to be a powerful force in the world: Scott McLemee reviews The Usefulness of Useless Knowledge by Abraham Flexner.

Zeynep Tufekci on the truth about the WikiLeaks C.I.A. cache. It appears that the Russian authorities, leaning on the work of a hacker, grafted an intelligence operation onto a far-reaching cybercriminal scheme. Scott Glover, Pamela Brown and Shimon Prokupecz on the super-secret division in charge of the Russia investigation. How to spy on a president: Elizabeth Goitein on the legal and ethical scope of surveillance.