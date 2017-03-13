"Disappeared" on the U.S.-Mexico border: Gabriel Schivone on how U.S. border policies constitute a new kind of state-led "disappearance". The making of a Mexican-American Dream: Despite the rhetoric and hate crimes, Mexican immigrants are poised to reframe American culture, if white people would only let them. After decades in America, the newly deported return to a Mexico they barely recognize. A report finds 91.2% of all Americans who live in Mexico are living there illegally. What would happen if Canada shut its borders? Joseph Heath on what the United States could learn from Canada on immigration policy. Benjamin Wallace-Wells on the end of the idea of North America.

Why the "big, beautiful wall" is doomed to fail: The existing wall in Ambos Nogales tells us a great deal about President Trump's ill-conceived plan to fortify the entire U.S.-Mexico border. What geology has to say about building a 1,000-mile border wall: Compared to erecting a marble palace or high-steepled church, a wall may seem relatively straightforward — it isn't.