From the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Report, a special issue on the Year in Hate and Extremism (and more). Hate in the age of Trump: All across America, Klan and neo-Nazi groups are not only flourishing — they're joining forces. Ex-neo Nazis explain what's driving the alt-Right. Young white men are being radicalised — it's time to talk about it. Meet Silicon Valley's secretive alt-Right followers: Josh Harkinson on the role of "alt-techies" in the extremist movement emboldened by Trump. We're here, we're queer, we're racists: As anti-immigrant racism and Islamophobia intensify across most of the Western world, Shon Faye looks at the growing prominence of the gay far-Right. The rise of the "Traditionalist International": Casey Michel on how the American Right learned to love Moscow in the era of Trump.

This House Republican just endorsed a white nationalist: In lending his support to Geert Wilders, Congressman Steve King has crossed a dangerous line. Steve King's racist tweet was so popular with white supremacists they've dubbed him "King Steve". GOP Rep. Steve King would like to see an America that's "so homogenous that we look a lot the same". Steve King tweet leads to question: Why is US Right obsessed with Europe? (and more) Why are we hearing crickets from the GOP on Steve King's ugly Tweet? Steve King is a virulent racist, why be surprised? He represents the current Republican Party perfectly.

IRS strips tax-exempt status from Richard Spencer's white nationalist nonprofit.