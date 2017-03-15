From Confluence, a symposium: "Is Reason a Neutral Tool in Comparative Philosophy?"; Michael Levine (UWA): Does Comparative Philosophy Have a Fusion Future?; Marietta Stepanyants (RAS): On the Way to Intercultural Philosophy; James W. Heisig (Nanzan): Philosophy on a Bridge; Christiana Idika reviews Atuolu Omalu: Some Unanswered Questions in Contemporary African Philosophy, ed. J. O. Chimakonam; and Mechthild Nagel reviews Postkoloniale Theorie: Eine kritische Einfuhrung by M. do Mar Castro Varela and N. Dhawan. The inaugural issue of the Journal of World Philosophies is out, including a symposium: "How (If at All) is Gender Relevant to Comparative Philosophy?"; and from comparative philosophy to fusion philosophy: Elise Coquereau reviews Comparative Philosophy Without Borders, ed. Arindam Chakrabarti and Ralph Weber. Are SOAS students right to "decolonise" their minds from western philosophers?