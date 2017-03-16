Martin Beckstein (Columbia) and Francis Cheneval (UZH): Conservatism: Analytically Reconsidered. Presenting American Affairs, the only antidote to elitism. From the inaugural issue of American Affairs, Michael Anton on America and the liberal international order; Clyde Prestowitz on the new shape of globalization; Julius Krein on James Burnham's managerial elite; and Gladden Pappin on the anxieties of conservatism. Trump's willing scholars: Two thinkers on the Left offer a guide to navigating the stormy seas of modernity: Daniel Oppenheimer reviews The Shipwrecked Mind: On Political Reaction by Mark Lilla and The Reactionary Mind: Conservatism from Edmund Burke to Sarah Palin by Corey Robin.

American Nakba: Joseph Heath on David Frum's How We Got Here: The '70s and one of the sources of contemporary conservative anti-intellectualism. Milo Yiannopoulos, Donald Trump and the rise of reactionary camp: Ideology has become an afterthought, an improvisational wardrobe for the playacting that constitutes contemporary conservatism. Ayn Rand is dead — liberals are going to miss her: With Trump comes a truly illiberal conservatism, and that may be worse than old fashioned Objectivism.