From The Point, Scott Spillman on liberalism and the consensus view of American history. Our friendly visitors: Daniel J. Mahoney reviews What They Saw in America: Alexis de Tocqueville, Max Weber, G.K. Chesterton, and Sayyid Qutb by James L. Nolan. Lorraine Boissoneault on how the 19th-century Know Nothing Party reshaped American politics. America the unexceptional: Trump's brand of nativism could be the death knell for American exceptionalism. What is America anyway? Cypress Marrs interview with Eula Biss. Who are we Americans now? Holger Stark on how America lost its identity: What led this once mighty nation into decline?
Americans have lost faith in institutions — that's not because of Trump or "fake news": Everything about modern life works against community and trust. Rethinking our patriotism: There is no shared American ideal — clashing visions and political conflict are at the core of our national being. America's story of us: The heartland prefers an image of America more closely tied to the country's cultural past. Why does Donald Trump demonize cities? Because they show that the liberal experiment works. Will Wilkinson on a tale of two moralities: Regional inequality and moral polarization. Duck Dynasty vs. Modern Family: Josh Katz on 50 maps of the U.S. cultural divide.
States are a relic of the past — it's time to get rid of them. Maybe America is simply too big. Ana Swanson and Jonathan O'Connell on what the U.S. map should really look like. Lauren Evans on why California's plan to secede is selfish. It's time for a Bluexit: A modest proposal for separating blue states from red (and more and more and more).