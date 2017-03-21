From Economia: History/Methodology/Philosophy, a special issue on Psychology and Economics in Historical Perspective (and part 2). Mind over matter: Is scarcity as much about psychology as it is economics? Jean Francois Bissonnette (Nanterre): From the Moral to the Neural: Brain Scans, Decision-Making, and the Problematization of Economic (Ir)rationality. Jaime Palomera and Theodora Vetta (Barcelona): Moral Economy: Rethinking a Radical Concept. Kenneth W. Stikkers (Southern Illinois): Redefining the Meaning of "Morality": A Chapter in the Cultural Politics of Capitalism. When economics had ethics: Debra Satz on remembering Kenneth Arrow.

Mancy Luo (Tilburg), Alberto Manconi (Bocconi), and Massimo Massa (INSEAD): Much Ado About Nothing: Is the Market Affected by Political Bias? Alexander William Salter (Texas Tech): The Constitution of Economic Expertise: Deep History, Extended Present, and the Institutions of Economic Scholarship. Elaine Coburn (Glendon): Economics as Ideology: Challenging Expert Political Power. Elizabeth Berman (SUNY Albany): From Economic to Social Regulation: How the Deregulatory Moment Strengthened Economists' Policy Position; and How Experts Can, and Can't, Change Policy: Economics, Antitrust, and the Linked Evolution of the Academic and Policy Fields. Mark Buchanan on Kenneth Arrow and the misunderstanding at the core of economics.

Ivan Boldyrev (HSE) and Ekaterina Svetlova (Leicester): After the Turn: How the Performativity of Economics Matters. The ways that pop economics hurt America: Noah Smith reviews Economism: Bad Economics and the Rise of Inequality by James Kwak; and on 5 economics terms we all should use. The curse of Econ 101: When it comes to basic policy questions such as the minimum wage, introductory economics can be more misleading than it is helpful. The wrongest profession: Dean Baker on how economists have botched the promise of widely distributed prosperity — and why they have no intention of stopping now.