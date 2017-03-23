As France's towns wither, fears of a decline in "Frenchness". Will France sound the death knell for social democracy? As a presidential election approaches this spring, even workers in the country's rust belt are embracing right-wing populism. These are the five main contenders to be the next French president (and more). Madame Presidente? The far-right candidate Marine Le Pen leads in French polls, but her challenges may prove insurmountable. French literary boy wonder Edouard Louis on saving the working class from Marine Le Pen. France's National Front scandal has exposed the dirty little secret of Europe's far Right. Candidate Macron: Jeremy Harding writes about the French elections.