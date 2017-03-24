Can Chuck Schumer Check Donald Trump? After suggesting that he might be able to work with the President, the Senate Minority Leader is taking a harder line. Al Franken may be the perfect senator for the Trump era — a deadly serious funnyman (and more). The eternal sunshine of the spotless white mind: Bernie Sanders's town hall in "Trump Country" revealed a longing for a past that never was. Politicking without politics: Democratic elites are delusional — you can't subdue the reactionary Right without a robust alternative political vision. Focus, please: Michael Quirk on a plea to the Left. Protest and persist: Rebecca Solnit on why giving up hope is not an option. Maximillian Alvarez on critique in the age of Trump: A road map.

Is Preet Bharara's next move coming into focus? The ousted U.S. attorney is now the Democrat everyone wants, but nobody knows what to do with. The hour of the attorneys general: State Democratic AGs have assumed new importance in the effort to contain the Trump presidency.