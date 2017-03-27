Matthew Crippen (AUC): Egypt and the Middle East: Democracy, Anti-Democracy and Pragmatic Faith. Egypt's nightmare: Steven Cook on Sisi's dangerous war on terror. Ari-Elmeri Hyvonen (Jyvaskyla): Political Action Beyond Resistance: Arendt and "Revolutionary Spirit" in Egypt. Vivienne Matthies-Boon (Amsterdam): Shattered Worlds: Political Trauma amongst Young Activists in Post-revolutionary Egypt. How Egypt's activists became "Generation Jail": Six years after the Arab Spring, the country's democracy activists live under constant threat of prison — or worse. Lama Abu-Odeh (Georgetown): Calling All the Statesmen: The (Not) Mubarak Trial Law and Society in Post-Revolution Egypt.