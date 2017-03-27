omnivore


Theory and practice in development

Mar 27 2017   11:00AM

Adam G. Martin (Texas Tech) and Matias Petersen (King's College): Poverty Alleviation as an Economic Problem. Chris Hoy (Sydney) and Andy Sumner (King's College): Gasoline, Guns, and Giveaways: Is There New Capacity for Redistribution to End Three Quarters of Global Poverty? Stand against poverty: Melina Duarte interviews Thomas Pogge. How poor countries develop rich countries: New research shows that developing countries send trillions of dollars more to the west than the other way around. Michele Alacevich (Bologna): Theory and Practice in Development Economics. What can we learn from alternative theories of economic development? Albert Sanghoon Park (Cambridge): Does the Development Discourse Learn from History? William Easterly and Ross Levine on the European origins of economic development. Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson on the economic impact of colonialism.

