David T. Zaring (Penn): The Dealmaking State: Executive Power in the Trump Administration. Trump's budget owes a huge debt to the right-wing Washington think tank Heritage Foundation. Trump's legislative agenda is in shambles — here's what he can do now. Jared Kushner will just fix everything (and more). Francis Wilkinson on Bannon's requiem for the administrative state. Markets worry Trump is "all talk, no action". Why Republicans are ruling with utter incompetence: Their dysfunction is the result of years of bad-faith opposition to Obama. Trump is facing massive failure, leaving much of Obama's legacy intact. Gallup: Trump's approval rating is lower than Obama's ever was.