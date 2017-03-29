The giant Trump climate order is here: Robinson Meyer on what it does, what comes next. Trump just released his plan to gut Obama's climate policies — it's worse than you thought (and more). Brad Plumer asked legal experts how Trump could kill Obama's Clean Power Plan — blowing up Obama's most important climate policy won't be easy. Nancy LeTourneau on the glaring omissions in Trump's climate rule. Jonathan Chait on Trump's mindless war on green energy. Trump claims that killing Obama's climate legacy will bring back coal jobs — it's a ruse (and more). Do environmental regulations reduce employment? Not really.
Trump's environmental executive order is as stupid as it is damaging. The Paris agreement is burning: Trump's executive order will all but ensure America fails to meet its goals under the international agreement to fight climate change (and more). Trump's executive order puts the world on the road to climate catastrophe. China poised to take lead on climate after Trump's move to undo policies. Rhea Suh on how Trump's anti-climate crusade can still be stopped.