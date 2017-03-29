Hannah Levintova on the long, twisted, and bizarre history of the Trump-Russia scandal: Here's the timeline you need to keep track of the controversy. What exactly did Paul Manafort do wrong? If the lobbyist's work did indeed "greatly benefit the Putin Government", the contract wouldn't be especially out of the ordinary for an American lobbyist — or for Russia. Ryan Lizza on how the White House and Republicans blew up the House Russia investigation. Does the House intelligence committee chairman want a crisis? David Corn on how Devin Nunes is threatening the constitution. The House's Russia investigation is currently a gigantic, partisan mess.

Why are Republicans so blindly backing Trump over Russia? The Russia scandal has reached the Trump family — and only a special counsel can find out how deep the rot goes. Donald Trump's team "wiping their electronic devices" in case they have to give evidence.