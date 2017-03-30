David Enoch (HUJI): The Masses and the Elites: Political Philosophy for the Age of Brexit, Trump and Netanyahu. "Populism exists because institutions are elite-driven," but democracies don't work well without elites, says Francis Fukuyama. Tim Harford on how some things are best left to the technocrats. Tom Nichols on how America lost faith in expertise — and why that's a giant problem. Michiko Kakutani reviews The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why It Matters by Tom Nichols. In defence of hierarchy: As a society we have forgotten how to talk about the benefits of hierarchy, expertise and excellence — it's time we remembered.