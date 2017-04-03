Having dominated the Democratic Party for years, the meritocrats now find themselves in a state of crisis: Matt Stoller reviews Listen, Liberal: Or, What Ever Happened to the Party of the People? by Thomas Frank and Limousine Liberals: How an Incendiary Image United the Right and Fractured America by Steve Fraser. Does California hold the key to progressive success? The left coast will be integral to the 2018 and 2020 elections. Can the Democrats still count on a demographic advantage? Against literary nationalism: Writers in the US must embrace traditions of radical dissent — not American exceptionalism — if they want to resist Trump. Is violent political protest ever justified?

It’s time to drop the vagina as a protest symbol: What really unites all women is the presumption of incompetence. March, huddle, fight: Why feminism is back in a big way. How American women gained, lost, and are regaining their collective voice: Women have been far more prominent in American politics throughout history than conventional wisdom might suggest.