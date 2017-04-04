Cecilia Opatken-Ringdal (Toronto): “No Allies by Divine Right”: The Fall of Utopian Revolutionary Narratives in the 20th Century. Blackwater founder held secret Seychelles meeting to establish Trump-Putin back channel. The villainous Susan Rice is in the news yet again. Kira Lerner on the totally phony Susan Rice story, explained. Norman Podhoretz still picks fights and drops names: The former editor at Commentary magazine looks back at the fierce, argumentative parties of New York’s intelligentsia (and more). Order from noise: Felix Maschewski and Anna-Verena Nosthoff on Cambridge Analytica, cybernetic governance and the technopolitical imaginary. Scott McLemee reviews The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters by Thomas Nichols.