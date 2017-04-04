From the Congressional Research Service, an overview of recent tax reform proposals. Howard Gleckman on the theological battle over tax credits versus tax deductions. Tax reform is hard, tax cuts are easy: Ten glorious years of low, low taxes for the rich will be the fruit of Republican control of government. Ed Kilgore on 9 big questions about GOP tax reform. The 7 big questions Republicans have to answer on tax reform: “Is it tax reform at all” is a big one. It’s a ruse: Tax cuts can’t be financed by reducing government waste. Jared Bernstein on the nonreality of the current tax debate.

They’re coming for your tax returns, Donnie. Protesters plan “Tax March” on Washington demanding Trump’s tax returns. Republicans vote to block resolutions on Trump’s tax returns.