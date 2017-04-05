David A. Gantz (Arizona): Introduction to U.S. Free Trade Agreements. So far, Donald Trump has delivered almost nothing on his trade agenda. Nancy LeTourneau on Trump’s populist con job on trade. Trump is wimping out on trade. Of tweets and trade: Is Trump actually in a position to pursue the trade issue in any serious way? Trump signals he will seek relatively modest changes to NAFTA. Mexico’s bargaining chips with Trump? How about a corn boycott (and more). Mexico welcomes possible U.S. shift on Nafta, but mistrust of Trump persists. Trump’s NAFTA showdown likely to be a big mess. For Trump, NAFTA could be the next Obamacare.

U.S. trade deficit shrinks as global economy gathers strength. American jobs are headed to Mexico once again.