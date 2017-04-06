Thoughts on Putin and Trump: Jeffrey C. Isaac on democratic “interference” and the transnational contest for “democracy”. Hate makes us weak: How Russia exploits American racism and xenophobia for its own gain. Is Trump Russia’s useful idiot, or has he been irreparably compromised? The Trump-Russia allegations sound incriminating — but would any of them be illegal? The only thing Trump’s team is revealing on Russia is that they have something to hide. The big Russia questions loom even larger. How ex-spy Christopher Steele compiled his explosive Trump-Russia doss. The “grand bargain” at risk: Jack Goldsmith and Benjamin Wittes on what’s at stake when the president alleges politics in intelligence.

Matt Taibbi’s skepticism of the Russian hacking coverage is all wrong. Russia isn’t an excuse to avoid introspection.