Bannon’s departure solidifies McMaster’s control over the NSC. Bannon’s booting from NSC may not mean much after all. Did Bannon share too much of the spotlight with Trump? Kushner and Bannon battle for the soul of the Trump White House. The knives are out for Steve Bannon — as they should be (and more). Megadonor Rebekah Mercer urged Bannon not to resign. To defend Bannon, Breitbart has opened fire on the president’s son-in-law. Republicans tearing each other to pieces over Trumpcare debacle. Civil war rages throughout Trump administration: Trump campaign staffers are squaring off against establishment GOP types in federal agencies. It’s the war of all against all in Washington DC.