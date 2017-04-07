Will Trump winning be a net positive? Scott Lemieux wonders. Rich Lowry on Trump’s normality problem. Trump: “I think we’ve had one of the most successful 13 weeks in the history of the presidency”. Republicans close to Trump say president is showing signs of mental illness. Alex Pareene on how the long, lucrative right-wing grift is blowing up in the world’s face. Nancy LeTourneau is bearish on the Trump agenda: “He is going to be limited by the fierceness of the resistance, his own incompetence, the divisions within the GOP and the institutional forces that resist change”; and on the increasing incompetence of Republican presidents. Is Trump moving to the center? Some very faint signs that he just might be.