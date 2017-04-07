Despair is not an option: Archon Fung interviews Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders’s misguided attacks on the “liberal elite”: Rather than highlighting class differences, the phrase beclouds them. Being anti-Trump isn’t enough: Silvio Berlusconi’s tenure reminds us that the Left needs to attack the neoliberal center, not just the populist right. Kirsten Gillibrand is an enthusiastic no: The Democrats’ most unlikely holy warrior smells rebellion in the air. In Trump’s America, who’s protesting and why? Democrats are bad at midterm turnout — that seems ready to change. Will this midterm be different from all other midterms? The most up-for-grabs seats in an election year that could be epic.