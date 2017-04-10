Anne Speckhard (Georgetown) and Ardian Shajkovci and Ahmet S. Yayla (ICSVE): What to Expect Following a Military Defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq? ISIS is already preparing for its eventual destruction. Tim Lister on Islamic State 2.0: As the caliphate crumbles, ISIS evolves. Goodbye, Islamic State — hello, anarchy. The anarchists vs. the Islamic State: Seth Harp is on the front lines of Syria with the young American radicals fighting ISIS. The Dirtbag Left’s man in Syria: What PissPigGranddad — Twitter hero to radicals everywhere — saw in the war he’s about to come home from. It has taken more than two years and cost thousands of lives and billions of dollars to drive ISIS out of Anbar province in Iraq; its cities now resemble bombed-out wastelands, and a smoldering anger at the central government lies beneath the surface.

From the Congressional Research Service, a report on “A New Authorization for Use of Military Force Against the Islamic State: Issues and Current Proposals”. Trump says he’ll destroy ISIS — his budget would make that a lot harder. Generals may launch new ISIS raids without Trump’s OK. What Trump’s Syria strike means for his war on ISIS: Will the US end up in two wars instead of one? The fight against the Islamic State just got harder: Andrew Exum on the Trump administration’s new front in the Syrian war.

Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen on how anti-Muslim policies help ISIS with its goal. Jacob Olidort on why the words we use about terrorism matter. Charlie Winter: What I learned from reading the Islamic State’s propaganda instruction manual. This is why the Islamic State shocks the world with its graphically violent imagery.