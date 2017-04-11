Cullen S. Hendrix (Denver): Kicking a Crude Habit: Diversifying Away from Oil and Gas in the 21st Century. Solar employs more workers than coal, oil and natural gas combined. The global coal boom finally seems to be winding down: There may be hope for the climate after all. Five ways to think about the remarkable slowdown in global CO2 emissions. A beginner’s guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (and more). Emma Gilchrist on 6 charts that show Trump isn’t stopping the renewable energy revolution any time soon. What if there were a Moore’s Law for reducing carbon emissions? Researchers hope that a simple rule could help governments around the world achieve the goal of zero emissions.

Nuclear power is dying — can radical innovation save it? The dream of cheap nuclear power is over. Diane Cardwell on the murky future of nuclear power in the United States.