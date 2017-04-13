Samuel Knafo and Benno Teschke (Sussex): The Rules of Reproduction of Capitalism: A Historicist Critique. Christian Lotz (Michigan State): Fiction without Fantasy: Capital Fetishism as Objective Forgetting. Contemporary capitalism has definitely become the religion of capital’s self-valorization, which, as stated by Marx, is at the origin of primitive accumulation in the form of debt. Benjamin Noys (Chichester): Futures of Accelerationism. Visions of the future from the Left: Greg Afinogenov reviews Four Futures: Life After Capitalism by Peter Frase (and more and more) and How Will Capitalism End? Essays on a Failing System by Wolfgang Streeck (and more). Unless it changes, capitalism will starve humanity by 2050.

Derek R. Ford (DePauw): Studying like a Communist: Affect, the Party, and the Educational Limits to Capitalism. On collectives, communicative capitalism, and suspension of the individual ego: Luke Mergner reviews Crowds and Parties by Jodi Dean (and more). You can download Idiotism: Capitalism and the Privatization of Life by Neal Curtis (2013).