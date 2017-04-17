Patricia Owens (Sussex): The International Origins of Hannah Arendt’s Historical Method. John Douglas Macready (Dallas): Hannah Arendt and the Political Meaning of Human Dignity. Guido Parietti (Columbia): Arendt on Power and Violence. Andrea Pitzer on what we get wrong about Hannah Arendt. Roger Berkowitz on why Arendt matters: Revisiting The Origins of Totalitarianism. William Dendis on how a 66-year-old work of political theory, Hannah Arendt’s The Origins of Totalitarianism, can help explain our times. Beyond the Origins of Totalitarianism: Although the United States was a beacon of hope for Hannah Arendt, she saw vulnerabilities in American-style democracy.