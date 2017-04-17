From the Niskanen Center, Christopher Robichaud on how facts aren’t enough to save liberal democracy; diversity and disagreement are the solution, not the problem; and on the future of liberalism and the politicization of everything. Steve Horwitz on liberalism in the balance. Are liberals on the wrong side of history? Adam Gopnik on new books that interrogate the premises of the Enlightenment. “You are famous for the ‘End of History’ quote. Are liberal democracies and free market capitalism in such a secure position now?” Steve Inskeep interviews Francis Fukuyama on why liberal democracy is in trouble. The last hollow laugh: Since Francis Fukuyama proclaimed “The End of History” 25 years ago, he has been much maligned — his work now seems prophetic.