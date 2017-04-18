Trump is already using his 2020 reelection bid to line his own pockets: In the first three months of 2017, the Trump campaign spent nearly $500,000 at Trump-branded properties. It’s not just the golf: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse. All the presidents’s taxes: As you file your taxes this week — and as the president talks up tax reform — get riled up all over again about Donald Trump’s refusal to release his returns with a brief history of this now-discarded presidential tradition. Trump’s ethical transgressions are multiplying — what happens if there are too many to track? Maxine Waters has called for Trump’s impeachment 22 times — and she’s just getting started. Carlos Lozada reviews The Case for Impeachment by Allan J. Lichtman.