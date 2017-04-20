Thomas M. Keck (Syracuse): Will Donald Trump Break Political Time? Or, Is President Trump More Like Victor Orban or Franklin Pierce? The knight’s move: Can a new Trump-inspired intellectual magazine transcend its contradictions? Trump’s true ideology has been revealed: Trump has turned over his administration to the same people he promised to vanquish. Trumpism was real and its death deserves to be mourned: The president is becoming a typical right-wing Republican, thereby preserving a flawed status quo. Why we shouldn’t celebrate Trump’s “centrism”: It blinds us to the ways in which the institutions constraining Trump are themselves flawed. Donald Trump is heading for a do-nothing presidency.

As Trump drifts away from populism, his supporters grow watchful. “At least that bitch Hillary didn’t win”: Trump voters gonna Trump — whatcha gonna do?