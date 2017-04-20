Alexander Luka Flis (MIT): On Markets of Thought. Mark Geistfeld (NYU): Hidden in Plain Sight: The Normative Source of Modern Tort Law. Videos fuel charges of fraud in Erdogan’s win in Turkey referendum. Turkey arrests dozens over referendum protests. A month after dismissing federal prosecutors, Justice Department does not have any U.S. attorneys in place. The heart of whiteness: Ijeoma Oluo interviews Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who identifies as black. Helicopter parenting makes college students more supportive of government surveillance and social welfare policies. Elizabeth Warren wants to make your taxes simpler, but tax preparers won’t let her. Bye-bye, Bill O’Reilly. “this byline is a war crime” (and more).

Trump’s new “Buy American” executive order will just make infrastructure more expensive. “Made in USA” is nearly impossible for some companies. Trump companies don’t always follow his “buy American, hire American” pledge. Trump’s “Hire American” executive order has no weight without Congress.