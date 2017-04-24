Richard J. Pierce (GWU): The Effects of President Trump’s Reversal of President Obama’s Climate Policies are Greatly Exaggerated. The little-known federal agency with the power to buck Trump’s anti-climate agenda. How carbon capture could become a rare bright spot on climate policy in the Trump era. How Republicans came to embrace anti-environmentalism: The deep roots of conservative opposition to the environmental state, explained. George W. Bush’s presidency was a worst-case scenario for environmentalists — then came Trump. The planet can’t stand this presidency: Trump is in charge at a critical moment for keeping climate change in check — we may never recover.
Michael Bloomberg to world leaders: Ignore Trump on climate change.