France’s historic presidential election results, explained: Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron come out on top. Macron won, but France’s austerity centrism is still in big trouble. Valerie Igounet and Vincent Jarousseau on France’s Front National in power. The meaning of France Insoumise: Even in defeat, the movement around Melenchon offers new possibilities for the French Left. What happens next in France will determine the level of bigotry Europe is willing to tolerate: “If Le Pen wins, she will divide the country, Europe and probably the world”. We should remember that the President of the United States is supporting the hyper-nationalist, far-right anti-semitic candidate, Marine Le Pen.