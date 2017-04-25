The AP has released the transcript of its interview with our Yam-in-Chief, and much of it is utterly unintelligible (and more). “The ideas made it, but I didn’t”: Pat Buchanan won after all — but now he thinks it might be too late for the nation he was trying to save. Donald Trump won the 2016 election because he’s what Republican voters wanted. “Trump voters like Trump not because of anything he’s doing but because he’s Trump”. Trump voters don’t believe he has played more golf than Obama in first 3 months. Nearing 100 days, Trump’s approval at record lows but his base is holding (and more).

“Last year, Trump released a Contract With The American Voter, outlining an agenda for the first 100 days. Here’s the status of that agenda”. Winning: Trump, GOP Congress are 0-4 on major campaign pledges. Donald Trump just pulled a major flip-flop on his first 100 days in office: President Trump was for the 100 days mark mattering before he was against it. A hundred days of Trump: With his nativist and purely transactional view of politics, he threatens to be democracy’s most reckless caretaker. Robert Reich on the first 100 days: Trump and the degradation of the presidency. Marc Thiessen: “Forget the critics, Mr. President. Your first 100 days have been just fine”.

“I never realized how big it was”: President Trump is slowly coming to terms with the size of the government he now runs, and the challenges he must tackle. Donald Trump’s ignorance keeps getting in the way. Trump is writing fake executive orders because he doesn’t know how to be president. White House loads thinly staffed agencies with policy deadlines. Why Republicans will pass Trump’s yuge tax cuts for the rich. Trump’s nuclear option on Obamacare, explained: He might blow up the law or himself. Trump will provoke a crisis or be humiliated this week. Donald Trump is obsessed with winning, and that’s why he’s losing.

Republicans are holding themselves hostage, threatening a government shutdown against their own party.