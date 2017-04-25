Lucio Picci (Bologna): Democratizing Gossip: Internet-Based Reputation Systems and Governance. David J. Salant (TSE): A Model of Internet Abuse. The online and social climate will only get worse before it gets better. From the Pew Research Center, a report on the future of free speech, trolls, anonymity and fake news online. A study suggests social media bubbles might not be making us more polarized after all. You are almost definitely sharing memes made by Nazis. Stacey Lantagne (Mississippi): Famous on the Internet: The Spectrum of Internet Memes and the Legal Challenge of Evolving Methods of Communication. Do you have a First Amendment right to social media? Blake Anthony Klinkner investigates.