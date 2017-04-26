Six times Trump said executive orders were bad before he decided they were actually good (and more). Trump’s desperation is exposing his deep ignorance. It’s beyond parody how beyond parody Trump is. Lindy West on 100 days of gibberish: Trump has weaponised nonsense. White House release touting Trump’s 100 day accomplishments is riddled with errors. Step into a cringe binge: The signature moment of Donald Trump’s first 100 days. Trump wants it known: Grading 100 days is “ridiculous” (but his were the best). The catastrophic triumph of Trump’s first 100 days: His agenda has stalled, but he’s already done lasting damage to America.

Trump threatens human rights in over 100 ways, says Amnesty.